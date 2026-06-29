In a first, TN govt schools to witness student parliament election next month

CHENNAI: In what is said to be a first-of-its-kind exercise, government schools across Tamil Nadu will next month witness student elections, replete with voting process, as the school education department has integrated a student parliament initiative into its existing ‘Magizh Mutram’ programme from this academic year.
The move comes amid growing criticism that many youngsters have little exposure to democratic processes.
Under the initiative aimed at familiarising students with elections and participatory governance at the school level, every government school will continue to have five student houses—Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Palai. While a House Captain for each house will be chosen either through a draw of lots or by a show of hands, the post of Student Minister—one for each house—will be filled through an election replete with campaigns, manifestos and voting.
While the selection of House Captains will be completed by July 3, candidates contesting for the post of Student Minister will campaign on July 6, presenting election manifestos outlining the activities they plan to undertake if elected. Only students of Class 5 in primary schools, Class 8 in middle schools, Class 9 in high schools, and Class 11 in higher secondary schools are eligible to contest.
On July 7, students from all classes will vote to elect the Student Minister for each of the five houses through separate ballots. The candidates will contest for five portfolios, namely Education, Student Welfare and Safety, Information and Communication, Environment and Climate Action, and Health, Hygiene and Sanitation. The ministries will be allotted through a draw of lots among the five elected Student Ministers.
In co-educational schools, the House Captain and Student Minister of a house should be of opposite gender. If the House Captain is a boy, the Student Minister must be a girl, and vice versa.
The newly elected House Captains and Student Ministers will take the oath on July 10. Each house will have its own flag, badges for House Captains and Student Ministers, a scoreboard for points earned in school activities and competitions, and a teacher coordinator to oversee its functioning.