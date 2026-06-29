In a first, TN govt schools to witness student parliament election next month

CHENNAI: In what is said to be a first-of-its-kind exercise, government schools across Tamil Nadu will next month witness student elections, replete with voting process, as the school education department has integrated a student parliament initiative into its existing ‘Magizh Mutram’ programme from this academic year.

The move comes amid growing criticism that many youngsters have little exposure to democratic processes.

Under the initiative aimed at familiarising students with elections and participatory governance at the school level, every government school will continue to have five student houses—Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal and Palai. While a House Captain for each house will be chosen either through a draw of lots or by a show of hands, the post of Student Minister—one for each house—will be filled through an election replete with campaigns, manifestos and voting.

While the selection of House Captains will be completed by July 3, candidates contesting for the post of Student Minister will campaign on July 6, presenting election manifestos outlining the activities they plan to undertake if elected. Only students of Class 5 in primary schools, Class 8 in middle schools, Class 9 in high schools, and Class 11 in higher secondary schools are eligible to contest.