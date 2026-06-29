Nine-year-old boy found dead in dry pond, juvenile held

PUDUKKOTTAI: A nine-year-old Class 4 student was found dead with injuries inside a dry, bush-filled pond near his home at Karukakkurichi East in Pudukkottai district on Saturday. According to police, the victim had gone to play at a spot 300 metres behind his house in the evening. But he did not return. After a search in and around their village, relatives discovered his body near the house in a dry pond.

On information, Vadakadu police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Based on inquiries, police detained three persons from the same area for questioning on Sunday. Following the inquiry, a 17-year-old boy was held under Section 103 (deals with murder) of the BNS.

Sources said the motive behind the ‘killing’ is yet to be ascertained. The juvenile was then remanded and lodged in the Thanjavur juvenile home.The body of the victim was handed over to the family after postmortem.