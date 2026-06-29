No AIADMK flags spotted in Velumani’s meet with supporters

COIMBATORE: Thondamuthur MLA and recently appointed AIADMK deputy general secretary SP Velumani convened a meeting with his supporters at Thondamuthur on Sunday without AIADMK party flags.

The meeting was convened in his constituency just a couple of days after AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appointed him as deputy general secretary, replacing former minister SM Velusami and former deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman as in-charges of five constituencies.

Not only were AIADMK party flags absent, but the meeting also had no banners of former CM MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, as well as AIADMK General Secretary EPS.

While speaking at the meeting, Velumani assured cadre that he would be the first person to stand by them if they faced any issues. “We would have been stronger had former CM O Panneerselvam, who is currently in the DMK, joined us during the Assembly elections.

The problems started when talks were held for making an alliance with DMK. MGR started the party only to oppose the DMK. How can I accept the AIADMK mingling with DMK? We will not accept whoever goes to DMK,” he said. “I will remain a member of the party. I will continue to oppose the DMK. Many assume that I will leave the party like KA Sengottaiyan and JCT Prabhakar.”