No child-friendly infra at TN's JJBs for Pocso hearings, survivors at risk

CHENNAI: Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) across Tamil Nadu lack the child-friendly facilities mandated for child survivors in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, risking re-traumatising them and, in some places, making their identity known to members of the public.

TNIE found that several JJBs in Tamil Nadu function from rented buildings in commercial complexes, working out of cramped rooms with inadequate space, making it difficult for the boards to provide child-friendly facilities and privacy for the survivor as well as the child in conflict with the law (CCL or juvenile accused).

Each district in TN has a JJB and around 1,500 Pocso cases— in which the accused are also minors—are pending before them. Both the Pocso Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, emphasise that privacy of children involved must be protected.

The Pocso Act mandates a child-friendly atmosphere and states that survivors must not see the CCL while testifying. The Supreme Court directed that JJBs must have child witness deposition rooms. Besides, activists said JJBs must have a separate entry and exit route for survivors and CCLs, and a child-friendly waiting area.

TNIE’s visits to the JJBs in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Thanjavur and Coimbatore revealed that none has these facilities. Child-rights activists said the situation is the same across TN; none of the JJBs are disabled-friendly either.