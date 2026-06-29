Off the cuff: Regime change but mind the tone

The first Greater Chennai Corporation council meeting after the TVK-led government assumed power was held last week. Finding Mayor R Priya responding to councillors’ questions in an unusually soft tone, a DMK councillor interrupted her. “Why is your voice so low today? This isn’t your usual style. Speak loudly, as you always do,” he said, drawing peals of laughter from the chamber. It appears even a change of tone doesn’t go unnoticed after the change in government
An unexpected ally
If the opposition was looking for a spokesperson to push forward its “silent CM” narrative, it may not have expected one from the ruling party’s allies itself. Addressing the gathering at the convocation ceremony of a private college in Tiruchy recently, Congress leader and Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan described Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a “silent leader” whom youngsters had elected and had brought about a silent revolution. Lest anyone miss the point, he elaborated that today’s youngsters prefer non-violent and less-frenzied politics, and that Vijay was guiding Tamil Nadu towards such a political culture without corruption. The opposition has spent weeks portraying Vijay’s silence as a political liability. The minister’s remarks sought to present it as a virtue
Vivanesh Parthiban