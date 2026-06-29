Off the cuff: Regime change but mind the tone

An unexpected ally

If the opposition was looking for a spokesperson to push forward its “silent CM” narrative, it may not have expected one from the ruling party’s allies itself. Addressing the gathering at the convocation ceremony of a private college in Tiruchy recently, Congress leader and Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan described Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a “silent leader” whom youngsters had elected and had brought about a silent revolution. Lest anyone miss the point, he elaborated that today’s youngsters prefer non-violent and less-frenzied politics, and that Vijay was guiding Tamil Nadu towards such a political culture without corruption. The opposition has spent weeks portraying Vijay’s silence as a political liability. The minister’s remarks sought to present it as a virtue

Vivanesh Parthiban