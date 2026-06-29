Rithanya’s kin seek reinvestigation in dowry death case

TIRUPPUR: The parents of A Rithanya, who died by suicide allegedly due to dowry harassment in Avinashi in 2025, urged that the case should be reinvestigated by an SP-rank officer. The family observed the first death anniversary of the 27-year-old woman on Sunday.

Rithanya’s father, R G Annadurai, told reporters, “My daughter Rithanya will never come back. But I am continuing this legal battle so that no woman should experience such cruelty again. My legal battle will not cease until the culprits receive appropriate punishment. The case is currently under trial in the District Fast Track Mahila Court. Life imprisonment should be awarded to the accused persons.”

Further, he claimed that the family members are dissatisfied with the police’s initial investigation and the charge sheet filed in the case.

“The case must be reinvestigated by a senior officer of the SP rank, and an additional charge sheet needs to be filed,” Annadurai added.

A Rithanya, a postgraduate, died by suicide on June 28, 2025. Before taking the extreme step, Rithanya had sent voice messages to her father, alleging that her husband, Kavin Kumar, and his parents -- K Eswaramurthy and Sithradevi -- had mentally and physically abused her. The husband and his parents were arrested by the police, but were later released by the Madras High Court on conditional bail.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN health department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)