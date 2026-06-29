Stalin’s son-in-law sends notices to ministers for ‘defamatory’ comments

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin’s son-in-law V Sabareesan, who is the chairman of Populus Empowerment Network (PEN), has issued legal notices to TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmalkumar over remarks they made at separate press meets on June 25. He warned that he will move court for criminal and civil defamation if the statements are not withdrawn within 15 days.

According to the two notices sent on Saturday, the two ministers had made “highly false, fabricated, malicious and defamatory” statements against Sabareesan. Also, he (Sabareesan) was targeted only because he is Stalin’s son-in-law, as per the notices.

The notice to Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the minister claimed 16 of 32 government departments had been “allotted” to Sabareesan and 16 to Udhayanidhi Stalin for “collection”, and that the corruption of all ministers was funnelled through them.

According to the notice to Nirmalkumar, the minister alleged irregularities in the power sector under the previous DMK government, claiming that despite tariff hikes, neither consumers nor the electricity utility had benefited and that an `87,000-crore loan had been raised.