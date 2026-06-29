Tiruchy West RTO to get Rs 87-lakh facelift with smart visitor system, new counters

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy West Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Pirattiyur is set to undergo a major facelift at an estimated cost of `87 lakh, with renovation works commencing last week to enhance public services and improve visitor convenience at one of the district’s busiest transport offices.
According to Transport Department officials, the revamp will introduce a smart visitor management system, eight additional service counters, centralised air-conditioning and upgraded public amenities.
As the renovation is being carried out in the main RTO building, all services are currently being operated from the adjacent old building to ensure there is no disruption to public services.
The Tiruchy West RTO, which handles the highest volume of vehicle registration and documentation-related applications among the district’s three RTO units, has witnessed persistent demands from residents for additional counters and better infrastructure.
The office currently has eight service counters, and another eight will be added as part of the project. Explaining the proposed smart visitor management system, a senior transport official said visitors would no longer have to search for the appropriate counter. Instead, they will be issued a QR code based on the service they require, directing them to the esignated counter and thereby reducing confusion and waiting time.
“Though most services are now available online through the Parivahan portal, the office continues to receive more than 200 visitors every day. The new system will streamline service delivery, reduce waiting time and improve the overall experience for the public,” the official said.
Welcoming the initiative, T Pradeep, a driving school instructor and regular visitor to the RTO, said the expansion was long overdue. “This being the busiest RTO among the three units in the district, people often have to wait for nearly an hour because of the limited number of counters.
First-time visitors also struggle to identify the correct counter due to the lack of proper guidance. The additional counters and QR-based visitor management system will make the process much easier,” he said.
The office was also recently equipped with an automated driving test track, aimed at ensuring greater transparency and uniformity in driving licence tests.