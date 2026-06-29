Tiruchy West RTO to get Rs 87-lakh facelift with smart visitor system, new counters

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy West Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Pirattiyur is set to undergo a major facelift at an estimated cost of `87 lakh, with renovation works commencing last week to enhance public services and improve visitor convenience at one of the district’s busiest transport offices.

According to Transport Department officials, the revamp will introduce a smart visitor management system, eight additional service counters, centralised air-conditioning and upgraded public amenities.

As the renovation is being carried out in the main RTO building, all services are currently being operated from the adjacent old building to ensure there is no disruption to public services.

The Tiruchy West RTO, which handles the highest volume of vehicle registration and documentation-related applications among the district’s three RTO units, has witnessed persistent demands from residents for additional counters and better infrastructure.

The office currently has eight service counters, and another eight will be added as part of the project. Explaining the proposed smart visitor management system, a senior transport official said visitors would no longer have to search for the appropriate counter. Instead, they will be issued a QR code based on the service they require, directing them to the esignated counter and thereby reducing confusion and waiting time.