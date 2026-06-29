TN woman dies four days after home delivery aided by husband

COIMBATORE: Four days after delivering her second baby at home, a 32-year-old woman from Tiruppur died in a private hospital in Coimbatore around 10.30 am on Sunday. The infant girl is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Erode and her condition is stable. No health professional or midwife was present to assist in the delivery.

According to Uthukuli police, the woman, Sasikala (32) from Punjai Thalavipalayam near Uthukuli, went into labour around 9.15 pm on June 23. Along with her husband — Kolanthasamy, a farmer in his mid-30s — Sasikala delivered the baby at her home around 5.42 am on Wednesday.

However, shortly after the delivery, she suffered from postpartum hemorrhage and fainted. She was rushed to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital. On Thursday, Sasikala was shifted to the critical care unit at a private super speciality hospital near Neelambur in Coimbatore, where she died on Sunday morning, the police said.

Based on a complaint from Kunnathur Block Medical Officer Dr Nithya, Uthukuli police registered a case against Kolanthasamy under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. The police said the couple was married in 2019, and the woman had her first baby through a C-section procedure in 2020.