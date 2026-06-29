TN woman kills two sons, self after fight with husband

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman killed her two toddlers and then herself at Vanagaram near Poonamallee on Saturday. She allegedly took the extreme step following an argument with her husband earlier in the day.

According to Vanagaram police, the deceased were identified as A Thenkuzhali, and her two sons — A Nithish (3) and one-year-old A Mithran. On Saturday, an argument broke out between Thenkuzhali and her husband Anadharaj when he asked her to go check on his mother who was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai for a treatment.

Thenkuzhali had told him it was difficult for her to go to the hospital with two children to manage, then took her kids and walked out of the house, police said.

All three of them were later found dead by passersby in a nearby temple pond, and authorities were informed. Upon information, police and fire and rescue services personnel recovered the bodies and sent them for a postmortem examination.

An RDO inquiry has been ordered to probe the circumstances of the woman’s death.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)