TNCSC bleeds Rs 200 crore/year due to transit leakage

CHENNAI: The absence of a scientific weighing mechanism at Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) godowns, from where rice, sugar, and other essential commodities are dispatched to fair price shops, has allegedly resulted in significant leakage of Public Distribution System (PDS) goods, including several lakh tonnes of rice and other items. The annual loss is estimated at more than `200 crore.

According to sources, the weight of gunny bags loaded at TNCSC godowns is not recorded through an electronic system, but is manually entered by the staff, which is the root cause of the problem. As a result, a rice bag recorded as weighing 50.65 kg often weighs only 47 kg to 48 kg when it reaches ration shops. Since the bags received at ration shops are not weighed before being stocked, the shortage comes to light only when the bags are opened, and rice is distributed to consumers.

Sources alleged that the shortage ranges from 1 kg to 3 kg per bag. To reconcile stock records, ration shop employees are often compelled to adjust the deficit by recording rice purchases against the ration cards of beneficiaries, who have not actually drawn their quota.

Speaking to TNIE, a section of ration shop employees questioned why stock weights continue to be recorded manually at godowns when the entire distribution process at fair price shops has been digitised. “As the point of sale machine is linked to the weighing scale, we now issue receipts based on the exact quantity distributed. However, there is no electronic system to record the weight of trucks transporting gunny bags from godowns,” an employee said.