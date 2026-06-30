60% milk procured by Aavin in 10 districts fails quality norms

CHENNAI: Aavin suppliers appear to be milking the system by watering down the fat standards for mitigating the rising input costs.

Suspected adulteration of milk through the addition of water has been detected at the producer level in at least five cooperative milk producers’ unions – Vellore, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Villupuram and Kanniyakumari – and in a few other districts as well.

A section of Aavin milk suppliers has allegedly diluted milk with water before supplying it to increase the quantity. As a result, a substantial portion of the milk procured from Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts, which supply these unions (from May 1 to 31), has failed to meet the minimum quality standards of 4% fat and 8% solids-not-fat (SNF), according to Aavin’s official records. The average per day procurement of Aavin is 32 lakh litres (during June).

Sources said under normal circumstances, only 10%-20% of milk procured in certain district unions fails to meet the prescribed minimum quality standards. However, in May, over 60% of the milk procured in 10 district unions did not meet the required quality norms. An official said that addition of water to milk is considered adulteration, as it can introduce foreign particles and contaminants into the milk.

According to the data, about 90% of the milk procured from the Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar unions between May 1 and May 31 failed to meet the minimum quality standards of 4% fat and 8% SNF. About 6,300 litres was procured from Kanniyakumari and 16,100 litres from Virudhunagar union. Similarly, of the 94,000 litres of milk procured by the Vellore union between May 1 and May 31, around 84% had less than the minimum required 4% fat content, while 82% contained less than 8% SNF.