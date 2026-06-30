74-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting six-year-old visiting home in TN

CHENNAI: A 74-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old at Thirumangalam.

According to the police, the suspect, whose identity is not revealed, runs a pani-puri shop in JJ Nagar and has been living in the same neighborhood as that of the girl’s family.

The police said the girl would frequently visit the man’s house. On Sunday, the girl returned home and told her parents about the ordeal. Based on the complaint by her parents, the Thirumangalam All Women Police registered a case and arrested the man. After an inquiry, the man was sent to remand.