Amid El Niño threat, TN's Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay coral reefs show resilience despite rising sea temperatures

CHENNAI: Amid concerns over the impact of a developing El Nino on the coral reefs in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, a rapid underwater assessment has found that this summer’s coral bleaching remains limited, with no coral mortality recorded so far and early signs of recovery already visible.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), in its first specialised El Nino bulletin released recently, warned that the climate phenomenon is expected to peak between November 2026 and January 2027.

The agency said the resultant above-normal sea surface temperatures could trigger more marine heatwaves, intensify coral bleaching, and affect marine biodiversity and fish stocks in the coming months, particularly during March-May 2027.

Against this backdrop, the forest department tasked scientists from the Thoothukudi-based Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI) with carrying out underwater monitoring.

The team conducted a rapid assessment between May 7 and 12 across reef sites in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. The survey covered reefs around 12 islands in the Gulf of Mannar across the Thoothukudi, Keelakarai and Mandapam regions, besides reef areas in Mandapam North in Palk Bay.

Coral restoration sites at Shingle, Valai, Thalaiyari, Kariyachalli and Koswari islands were also assessed. It found that sea surface temperatures had exceeded the coral bleaching threshold of 30°C, reaching up to 31.2 °C in parts of the Gulf of Mannar, resulting in bleaching in both natural reefs and coral restoration sites.