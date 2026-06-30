Construction of TN's first medical devices testing lab left in limbo in TN's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The construction of Tamil Nadu's first medical devices testing laboratory at the Coimbatore Medical College campus has come to a standstill despite the completion of the tender process. Sources from the health department said that the government has ordered to stop the process for reviewing the project and tender details.

The project, announced at an estimated cost of Rs 29.67 crore, was expected to commence in May after the health department finalised the tender.

The facility, planned on a one-acre site within the Coimbatore Medical College campus on Avinashi Road, was proposed with `8 crore earmarked for civil works and the remaining funds for advanced testing equipment and infrastructure.

However, sources said the project has failed to take off as no further administrative approvals or clear directions have been issued by the new government after it assumed office.

Although the tender process has been completed with a Coimbatore-based firm securing the tender, there have been no positive signals regarding the release of funds or the commencement of construction, leaving the project in limbo. The fund, shared in a ratio of 60:40 by the centre and the state, respectively, was already sent to the Public Works Department (PWD). But, the PWD has been delaying the process, said a senior official from the health department.