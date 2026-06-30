Lab test ordered after PDS rice distribution allegation at TVK welfare event in Madurai

MADURAI: District authorities have ordered a laboratory examination of rice samples following allegations that ration rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) was distributed during a welfare assistance programme organised by the TVK in Madurai.

The issue surfaced after petitioner A Sivaji submitted a complaint alleging that a welfare assistance distribution programme held on June 25 at Vilangudi First Ward in the Madurai West Assembly constituency, to mark Chief Minister Vijay’s birthday and the induction of members from other political parties into TVK, involved the distribution of ration rice.

According to the petition, around five tonnes of rice were distributed to 1,000 beneficiaries, with each person receiving a 5 kg bag carrying Vijay’s photograph. The welfare assistance was distributed by S R Thangapandi, MLA for Madurai West.

The petitioner alleged that after opening the bags, several beneficiaries claimed the rice resembled ration rice and accused the organisers of passing it off as welfare assistance. Videos making similar allegations later surfaced on social media.