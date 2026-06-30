Minor held for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder in TN

PUDUKKOTTAI: The Vadakadu police on Sunday booked a 17-year-old class 12 student under Pocso Act along with murder charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old boy at Thirumurugappattinam village near Karambakkudi in Pudukkottai.

The juvenile, who was also charged with murder, was arrested after the boy’s body was found in a pond on Saturday.

Police alleged that the child was sexually assaulted before being murdered. The minor in conflict with law was remanded to a juvenile home in Thanjavur on Sunday.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi alleged that law and order has deteriorated under the “inefficient” TVK government. She also expressed concern over the increasing involvement of youngsters in serious crimes.