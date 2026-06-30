Political parties clash over leaders' portraits at Tiruppur Corporation meeting in TN

TIRUPPUR: After a DMK councillor placed a portrait of former chief minister MK Stalin in the hall during the Tiruppur Corporation CouncilTiruppur Corporation Council meeting on Monday, Congress and AIADMK councillors rallied separately, demanding to install the portraits of former chief ministers K Kamaraj and Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The lone BJP councillor also placed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait on the wall. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the corporation meeting as councillors from these parties demanded to place the portraits of their party leaders. After the recent regime change in the state, the portrait of Stalin had been removed from the council hall. However, on Monday, DMK councillor P Divakaran placed Stalin’s portrait before the meeting began.

Immediately after the meeting began, Congress councillors moved towards the mayor, carrying a portrait of Kamaraj. "We are not opposed to the DMK placing the portrait of Stalin. However, the portraits of all former chief ministers must be placed," said Congress councillor K Senthil Kumar.

Following suit, AIADMK councillors, led by R Anbagam Tirupati, marched towards the mayor carrying a portrait of Palaniswami. They placed Palaniswami’s portrait on the wall and admired it.

The BJP's lone councillor, R Gunasekaran, also asked his personal assistant to bring Modi’s portrait into the meeting hall and placed it on the wall.

The DMK, which opposed these activities, explained. "A resolution has already been duly passed to place the portrait of Stalin. Therefore, a resolution should be passed to place portraits of other former chief ministers as well," said DMK councillor C Govindasamy.