Resignation won't shield four AIADMK MLAs from disqualification, Assembly secretary tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly secretary informed the Madras High Court on Monday that the acceptance of resignation of four AIADMK MLAs, who had cross-voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion, will not absolve them of facing the consequences of the ongoing proceedings of disqualification.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan when the petitions filed by AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamurthy challenging the acceptance of the resignation of the four MLAs by the Speaker and seeking the quashing of the subsequent notification declaring the four Assembly seats vacant came up for hearing.

Following Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya resigning as AIADMK MLAs and joining the TVK, the AIADMK submitted petitions to Speaker J C B Prabhakar seeking action to disqualify them for cross-voting and defection.

Assembly Secretary R Santhi, in the counter-affidavit, said, “The writ petition is wholly misconceived and proceeds upon a fundamentally erroneous legal premise namely, that the acceptance of a member’s resignation under Article 190 (3) (b) of the Constitution operates to extinguish, defeat or render infructuous the disqualification petition pending against that member under the Tenth Schedule.”