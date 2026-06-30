Take decisions according to law, no one will interfere: CM Vijay to IAS, IPS officers

Vijay made it clear that delays in registering FIRs in cases relating to crimes against women and under the Pocso Act must not be tolerated under any circumstances. Schools and educational institutions must neither suppress complaints nor delay forwarding them to the authorities.

Awareness campaigns should be conducted in all schools, he noted. Stating that special attention should be paid to student safety, the CM said shops near schools must be kept under constant surveillance and inspected periodically. Those involved in narcotics offences should be arrested immediately, produced before the courts without delay.

Pointing out that the narcotics menace cannot be tackled by enforcement alone, Vijay said, “Equal focus is needed on eliminating drug demand through de-addiction camps in every district. As some tablets are also being abused, officials concerned must actively join anti-drug efforts.”

He also stressed the need for timely delivery of government services, uninterrupted PDS supplies, effective crime prevention, firm action against caste-based offences, speedy resolution of land disputes, prevention of child marriages, illicit liquor and illegal mining, enhanced safety in chemical and firecracker units, measures to reduce road accidents, protection of migrant workers from other states, and courteous treatment of members of the public visiting police stations.

Incidents caused by crowds during temple festivals, political rallies and public events should be prevented and relevant departments should coordinate with the police well in advance and function in close coordination during all major events, he added.

The conference, which began with a general session for IAS and IPS officers, will conclude on Tuesday.