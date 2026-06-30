Tamil Nadu proposes steep hike in fees for fancy vehicle registration numbers

CHENNAI: Owning a fancy registration number for vehicles may become costlier, as the state transport department has released a draft notification to hike the fees for fancy numbers (advance registration number). The department has invited the public to send their objection and suggestions before July 3.

The draft amendment to the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, notified on June 19, proposes to replace the existing flat-rate system with a value-based fee mechanism for fancy registration numbers. For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including battery-operated vehicles, valued less than Rs 50,000, a charge of Rs 2,000 has been fixed.

For vehicles valued between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, a charge of Rs 6,000 has been fixed. Similarly, for vehicles valued between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, a charge of Rs 10,000 has been fixed. For two-wheelers and three-wheelers valued between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, fancy number charges have been fixed between Rs 20,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Further, as per the latest draft amendment, the government-reserved numbers will attract a payment of Rs 80,000 to Rs 8 lakh, depending upon the series.

In a first, the department has fixed rates for securing fancy numbers for imported vehicles. For imported vehicles, whose value is up toRs 4 lakh, a fee of Rs 20,000 will be fixed.

For imported vehicles valued up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, charges of Rs 32,000 and Rs 40,000 will be fixed. For vehicles valued up to Rs 50 lakh and beyond, charges of Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.50 lakh will be fixed respectively, as per the draft.