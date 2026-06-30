Toxic foam in Kelavarapalli dam upset TN farmers

KRISHNAGIRI: Farmers in Krishnagiri are upset as the South Pennai River has been seeing an accumulation of toxic foam for nearly a month near the Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur.

After recent rain in Karnataka, inflow to the Kelavarapalli dam has increased, and this has also increased the formation of toxic foam. Farmers have urged the district administration to conduct a study about the number of mills operating in the district and in Karnataka, which are located along the South Pennai.

R Narayanasamy, a farmer and president of the Kelavarapalli dam water users association, said, "South Pennai water is polluted due to sewage and not due to chemical effluents. Over 8,000 acres of land are irrigated by the Kelavarapalli dam. We have also planned to meet WRD officials this week to discuss the issue."

Another farmer requesting anonymity added, "There are about four mills located near the South Pennai River in Krishnagiri district and a few in Karnataka. Both state governments should conduct a study about it. However, sewage water from domestic use is released from Karnataka."

A water resources department source from Krishnagiri district told TNIE, "Higher levels of sulphate and phosphate in the water show that it is sewage water. The dissolved oxygen level is less than 1 mg/litre. It shows fish cannot live in this water. The department is taking water samples every month and sending them to Chennai and Pollachi to check various parameters. Apart from us, TNPCB will also lift samples for testing."