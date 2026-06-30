TVK banners occupy public advertisement boards in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In order to prevent indiscriminate pasting of posters in public and private spaces, the Tiruchy city corporation in 2022 installed huge boards at 25 places in the city where businesses and individual organisations can display advertisement posters free of cost.

But the boards today have become spaces for hanging flex banners for political parties, particularly those of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which defeats the purpose of the initiative.

According to corporation sources, five display boards were set up in each of the five zones in the city. Each board has a display area of 100 square feet and is located at prominent places such as Marakkadai, the District Court, the Corporation Office, the Central Library, Thiruvanaikoil and Srirangam.

Residents and activists say the boards are now largely occupied by flex banners of political parties in several locations including Amma Mandapam, MGMGH, and Puthur Four Road Junction, leaving little or no space for the public to display advertisements.

Speaking to TNIE, C Murugan, a shopkeeper in Thiruvanaikoil, said, "The boards were created for everyone, not just for political parties. When one party occupies the entire board, ordinary people lose the opportunity to advertise their businesses or events. If the corporation wants this scheme to succeed, it must enforce rules and ensure that no individual or political party enjoys preferential treatment."