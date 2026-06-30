TVK plans to lead new state-level front, calls for meet of friendly parties on July 1

CHENNAI: TVK is eyeing a new state-level front under its leadership to face the upcoming elections in the state, beyond the anticipated bypolls and local body polls. Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay will convene a meeting with friendly parties in Chennai on July 1.

Though they are yet to finalise a name for the front that will bring them all together under one banner, according to senior TVK functionaries, the meeting is an attempt to form an alliance/front with the parties that have extended support to TVK to form government.

As part of the outreach, TVK general secretary and minister N Anand and the party’s general secretary (election management) and minister Aadhav Arjuna have been personally calling on the leaders to extend the invitation. The duo invited VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan in person on Sunday, followed by IUML state president Kadhar Mohideen and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday.

“They are friendly parties for now. An alliance will be formed under one common principle. One of the aspects of the common principle would be secularism,” a senior functionary told the TNIE.

“Politically, we have not joined and organised any movements/protests in the state. However, there are common points on which all our friendly parties can join. Hence, this coordination is necessary,” another senior leader said.

A senior VCK leader, who did not wish to be named said that they are anyway with the TVK, but haven’t officially declared their alliance stance.

“Our leader has been saying that we can function by detaching ourselves by just participating in the government and not joining the alliance. However, in reality, the alliance has already been formed and it has to be made official,” the VCK leader said.