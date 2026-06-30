Two redsand forests in TN's Thoothukudi may be declared wildlife sanctuaries

THOOTHUKUDI: The forest department has proposed to declare two Reserve Forests consisting of the redsand deserts (theri) of Kuthiraimozhi and Sathankulam as a wildlife sanctuary in order to protect the unique landscape and their species. The move is also aimed at preventing illegal mining in the peripheral areas.
Senior forest department officials say the proposal has been sent to the state government. As per it, an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), i.e., a buffer area to protect the environment as well as the flora and fauna of theri forests, also needs to be created.
The theri deserts are sand dunes of thick red colour and loose soil formed out of aeolian process. This unique landscape is found in Tiruchendur and Sathankulam taluks in Thoothukudi district. The ecosystem is the habitat for several flora and fauna. The soil is rich in garnet, a silicate mineral.
Both Kuthiraimozhi theri and Sathankulam theri are located 35 kilometres apart. The former covers 5,151 hectares in Tiruchendur taluk. It was declared as a Reserve Forest in 1891. The 899-hectare Sathankulam theri was declared as such in 2003.
Officials said that there are plans to declare the redsand desert as a Madras Hedgehog Wildlife Sanctuary, as the species once found everywhere is now seen only in theri areas, and it needs attention. However, the theri desert is home to several other rare species including flying lizards, as well, he said.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer stressed the need to protect the entire ecosystem. “The fragile and rare redsand desert has very important properties including water retention potential. The sand dunes prevent seawater intrusion. The water bodies in theri are referred to as ‘sunai’,” he said.
On the probability of declaring the two theris as a wildlife sanctuary for the Madras hedgehog, he said that there are studies going on in the desert about the species. However, the government will decide on it, he said, while confirming it will be a “sanctuary”.
Seven types of activities, including mining, chemical industries, and large industries, are barred in the buffer area to protect the environment and the species, he added.
The demarcation of eco-sensitive zones would be aligned with public interests, but it will not affect their daily activities, agricultural practices, and construction of houses, he explained.
The Arunjunai Katha Ayyanar temple is located within the Kuthuraimozhi theri reserve forest, but devotees are permitted to enter the RF to offer worship at the temple.
Top forest department officials told TNIE that the proposal for the wildlife sanctuary is under consideration. Thoothukudi District Collector Vishu Mahajan is being consulted on it.
It is pertinent to note that the state government had previously proposed to establish two titanium dioxide plants by forming a Joint Venture (JV) company with TAMIN and IREL to harness the critical minerals present in the theri sand.
The geology and mining department had previously demarcated 2,000 hectare in and around the Sathankulam redsand desert; however, the officials of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department refused permission for such demarcation.
The reserve forests are protected under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and it is impossible to divert the forest lands for industrial purposes. As the forest department mulls declaring the theri forests as a wildlife sanctuary, the plan for establishing two titanium dioxide plants is unlikely to be materialised, perhaps out of forest land, said a senior forest department officer.