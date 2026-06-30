Two redsand forests in TN's Thoothukudi may be declared wildlife sanctuaries

THOOTHUKUDI: The forest department has proposed to declare two Reserve Forests consisting of the redsand deserts (theri) of Kuthiraimozhi and Sathankulam as a wildlife sanctuary in order to protect the unique landscape and their species. The move is also aimed at preventing illegal mining in the peripheral areas.

Senior forest department officials say the proposal has been sent to the state government. As per it, an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), i.e., a buffer area to protect the environment as well as the flora and fauna of theri forests, also needs to be created.

The theri deserts are sand dunes of thick red colour and loose soil formed out of aeolian process. This unique landscape is found in Tiruchendur and Sathankulam taluks in Thoothukudi district. The ecosystem is the habitat for several flora and fauna. The soil is rich in garnet, a silicate mineral.

Both Kuthiraimozhi theri and Sathankulam theri are located 35 kilometres apart. The former covers 5,151 hectares in Tiruchendur taluk. It was declared as a Reserve Forest in 1891. The 899-hectare Sathankulam theri was declared as such in 2003.

Officials said that there are plans to declare the redsand desert as a Madras Hedgehog Wildlife Sanctuary, as the species once found everywhere is now seen only in theri areas, and it needs attention. However, the theri desert is home to several other rare species including flying lizards, as well, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer stressed the need to protect the entire ecosystem. “The fragile and rare redsand desert has very important properties including water retention potential. The sand dunes prevent seawater intrusion. The water bodies in theri are referred to as ‘sunai’,” he said.