VCK wants govt to probe ‘lapses’ in TRB exam, cancel results

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday demanded that the state government order a probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination held to fill assistant professor posts in government colleges by Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), and cancel the results.

In a statement posted on X, Thirumavalavan said the TRB had conducted the written examination on December 27, 2025, to fill 2,708 vacant assistant professor posts in government arts, science and education colleges.

He referred to a case of a candidate who scored 111 out of 150 in Tamil Paper-I but secured zero out of 50 in Tamil Paper-II. Another candidate who got 54 out of 150 in the first paper scored 49 out of 50 in the second, he said, adding that several candidates had faced similar results.

Thirumavalavan urged the government to order a proper inquiry, stop the recruitment process until the probe was completed. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a separate statement, said a fresh controversy had emerged after some candidates found blue and yellow colour markings against their scores in the published mark list.

He said the TRB must explain the purpose of these markings and remove the doubts of candidates. Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan demanded that the recruitment examination be cancelled and conducted again.