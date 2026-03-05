TN’s forest land plan: 45000 in Gudalur may face eviction

NILGIRIS: Over 45,000 people residing in Gudalur taluk in Nilgiris district face the threat of eviction as the state government has submitted a proposal to the Supreme Court to reclassify 31,510 acres of unsettled janmam land spread across the taluk into reserve forest area.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, several residents in the region hoisted black flags in front of their houses condemning the state government’s affidavit filed in the SC in a case related to the ‘Section 17 lands’ (janmam lands) in the district.

The livelihood of thousands of small farmers and general public across the region, especially in O-Valley panchayat, will be affected, they said. Local traders have also called for a two-hour strike on Thursday.

On February 16, the Tamil Nadu government submitted to the SC that, of the unsettled land spanning 34,986.28 acres, it is planning to convert 3,476 acres into revenue villages and the remaining 31,510 acres into reserve forest area under Section 53 of the Gudalur Janmam Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1969. According to sources, around 5,000 families living in estates and town areas will be affected by the move.