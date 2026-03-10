BJP spokesperson fired after NDA invite to Vijay

CHENNAI: A day after his call to TVK leader Vijay to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran removed ANS Prasad from the post of party spokesperson with immediate effect. He has also been relieved of the position of media in charge in the State Committee for the Assembly election.

Prasad had issued a “respectful and urgent call” to Vijay on Sunday, urging him to avoid splitting anti-DMK votes and join the NDA for a united front against the ruling party.

He had said if Vijay’s claim of blocking the DMK was genuine, he should join the AIADMK-BJP alliance. “Beyond power, seats or the chief minister’s post, the focus for 2026 should be on rescuing Tamil Nadu from darkness and ensuring the wrong person does not ascend to power for the protection of the people,” he said.

He also urged Vijay not to listen to “misguided opportunists”, referring to TVK general secretary (Election Campaign) Aadhav Arjuna, whom he accused of fuelling the actor’s chief ministerial ambitions.

While there were unconfirmed reports that the BJP and AIADMK were trying to bring Vijay into their alliance after the Congress decided to remain with the DMK for the upcoming election through Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, both Nainar Nagenthran and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna refuted them.

Although several BJP leaders have publicly called on Vijay to join the NDA, this is the first time the party has taken action against a functionary for such a statement, possibly considering the timing close to the election.