593 TN fishers stranded in West Asia; centre says evacuation not possible

MADURAI/CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: As calls grow louder for the rescue of Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran and neighbouring countries amid the ongoing conflict, the union government on Tuesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that evacuation is currently not possible as the Iranian government has temporarily closed all ports and airports. Deputy Solicitor General K Govindarajan, appearing for the centre, told Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy that the Indian Embassy in Iran is extending necessary assistance to Indian citizens stranded there. Helpline numbers and email IDs have also been circulated among residents, he added.

The submission was made while responding to two petitions seeking directions to rescue R Sahaya Jenish Raj and J Judelin, who are reportedly stranded in the war-affected country. The petitions were filed by their brothers from Kanniyakumari. The petitioners stated that apart from the two individuals, several fishermen from Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore working in Iran were at risk due to the escalating conflict. Recording the centre’s assurance, the judge disposed of the petitions and advised the petitioners’ brothers to share their details with the embassy.

A senior official from the fisheries department said the number of TN fishermen working in Iran and neighbouring countries currently stands at 593. “We have not received any distress calls directly from the fishermen so far. Only their families here have raised concerns, and the state government is doing everything within its capacity,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce met EAM S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday and sought the rescue of 43 fishermen from Idinthakarai.