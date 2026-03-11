PM Modi says Centre determined to create developed TN, launches projects worth Rs 5,655 crore in state 

TIRUCHY: Launching new projects worth Rs 5,655 crore for Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday that the BJP-led NDA government is determined to develop the State.
Addressing a government event held near Panjappur in Tiruchy this evening after inaugurating development projects, laying foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 5,655 crore and flagging off five new train services, Modi said that "Our goal is to create a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India. The Central government is fully committed to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. We are working day and night for the state’s progress and we will continue to do so."
Calling the event an important one for the future of Tamil Nadu, the prime minister said the projects will boost energy access, improve connectivity and create thousands of jobs for the youth of the State.
On Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's city gas distribution project, the Prime Minister said that the network was being laid at an investment cost of Rs 3,700 crore covering Nilgiris district and Erode district.
“The project will provide piped natural gas to nearly 9 lakh families and hundreds of commercial organizations. Piped gas will directly flow to homes boosting ease of living. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly," he said, adding that natural gas being an environmentally friendly fuel plays an important role in reducing air pollution.
Modi also said that the positive environmental impact of this project over just eight years will be similar to planting four crore trees.
Referring to the lube blending plant established in Chennai by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the Prime Minister called it one of the world's largest facilities of its kind. “This plant would meet the demand of many important industries both in Tamil Nadu and outside. The plant will increase the local production of lubricants by reducing imports and saving money,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the new rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana would help patients access better healthcare, students travel to schools and colleges comfortably, and farmers travel to different places to sell their produce or buy inputs. "Overall, each road would strengthen the rural economy and improve ease of living," he said.
Recalling his presence at the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple established by Rajendra Chola I in 2025, Modi said that the upcoming bypass road there would help protect the UNESCO-listed temple and ease access for pilgrims and tourists.
Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated a lube blending plant of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Manali, Chennai and rural road projects covering about 370 kilometres under the PMGSY across Tamil Nadu. He laid the foundation stones for the city gas distribution projects of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Nilgiris and Erode districts and the construction of a bypass to Gangaikonda Cholapuram in the Kallagam to Meensurutti section of National Highway 81. Modi also flagged off five train services during the event.
Among those present at the event were Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu and BJP State president Nainar Nagendran.