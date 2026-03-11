PM Modi says Centre determined to create developed TN, launches projects worth Rs 5,655 crore in state 

TIRUCHY: Launching new projects worth Rs 5,655 crore for Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday that the BJP-led NDA government is determined to develop the State.

Addressing a government event held near Panjappur in Tiruchy this evening after inaugurating development projects, laying foundation stones for several projects worth Rs 5,655 crore and flagging off five new train services, Modi said that "Our goal is to create a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India. The Central government is fully committed to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. We are working day and night for the state’s progress and we will continue to do so."

Calling the event an important one for the future of Tamil Nadu, the prime minister said the projects will boost energy access, improve connectivity and create thousands of jobs for the youth of the State.

On Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's city gas distribution project, the Prime Minister said that the network was being laid at an investment cost of Rs 3,700 crore covering Nilgiris district and Erode district.

“The project will provide piped natural gas to nearly 9 lakh families and hundreds of commercial organizations. Piped gas will directly flow to homes boosting ease of living. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly," he said, adding that natural gas being an environmentally friendly fuel plays an important role in reducing air pollution.

Modi also said that the positive environmental impact of this project over just eight years will be similar to planting four crore trees.