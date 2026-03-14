24 students injured as goods train hits college bus at unmanned crossing in Karur

KARUR: Around 24 students of a private engineering college were injured after a goods train owned and operated by Chettinad Cements in Karur hit a college bus while the vehicle was crossing an unmanned level crossing of a track owned by the cement factory on Saturday evening.

According to police, the college bus carrying around 50 students attempted to cross the unmanned level crossing in the evening, and a goods train struck the bus. The train from Dindigul to Karur was carrying goods to the factory. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to the government medical college hospital in Karur.

Upon information, District Superintendent of Police Josh K Thangaiah and his team rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident. Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services were also rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

According to railway sources, the incident happened on the tracks between Veerarakkiyam and Palayam, which has been laid for clinker movement. The loco, wagons and tracks are owned and operated by the cement factory. This line has a few unmanned level crossings, railway sources said.

Further inquiries were on, police said.