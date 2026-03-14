After election, there will be no AIADMK: Udhayanidhi

DHARMAPURI/KRISHNAGIRI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that the AIADMK will not exist in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly election as BJP will swallow it completely.

Speaking at a party event in Dharmapuri, he said, "The union government has been denying funds to opposition-ruled states. In Tamil Nadu, when we denied the New Education Policy (NEP), our funds have been completely withheld. This is also another form of Hindi imposition."

Taking a jibe at opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami, Udhaya said, "During the union budget, Tamil Nadu had been denied significant schemes. While we were reeling in disappointment, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had already issued a letter of gratitude. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madurai, they tore down Periyar's image. In the Tiruchy conference, BJP failed to add the image of EPS. From this, we can surmise that after the election, there will be no AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu, the BJP will swallow it whole."

Commenting on the Knowledge corridor, Udhaya said, "There are rumours that Kelavarapalli irrigation areas and over 1 km on either side of NH948 would be acquired. The Chief Minister has assured that a project which will affect farmers will not be implemented in Krishnagiri."

Udhayanidhi participated in various events in the Dharmapuri Arts College, where he inaugurated 421 new projects worth Rs 33.96 crore and inaugurated 33 completed projects worth Rs 15.39 crore. Further, 28,639 beneficiaries from various departments received benefits worth Rs 254.59 crore. In Krishnagiri, he inaugurated 1,206 government buildings and projects worth Rs 129.24 crore. Udhayanidhi also laid the foundation stone for three new projects worth Rs 60.20 crores and distributed Rs 326.93 crore worth benefits to 10,709 beneficiaries.