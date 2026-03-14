Akash custodial death: Six cops suspended

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: DIG (Ramanathapuram Range) N Manivannan on Friday suspended six police personnel, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, in connection with the alleged custodial death of R Akash Delison.

The victim’s father, A Rajesh Kannan, has demanded that all the police personnel allegedly responsible for his son’s death be arrested.

The suspended officers are Thirupuvanam police station inspector Dileepan, Manamadurai sub-inspector Gugan, Sivaganga town police station head constable Deivendran, SIPCOT police station head constable Sarathkumar, Manamadurai Grade-I police constable Kalishwaran, and Thirupuvanam Grade-I police constable Manoharan.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, who met Aakash’s family, alleged that the 21-year-old died due to a brutal assault by police and lack of timely medical treatment for injuries, including a brain haemorrhage.

“Akash was known for opposing drug peddling and the sale of spurious liquor in his locality. Though two people were arrested, only Akash’s leg was broken by the police as he opposed the sale of spurious liquor. The government should investigate the case from this angle as well. All police personnel responsible for the death must be arrested,” Thiruma said.

Earlier in the day, Minister KR Periakaruppan, along with Sivaganga Collector K Porkodi, visited Aakash’s residence and handed over compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the family. Sources said the CB-CID officials also conducted inquiries with Aakash’s family members and with persons who were allegedly assaulted by Akash on the night of March 5. The inquiry lasted for more than an hour.