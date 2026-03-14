Anganwadis keep fire alive in Madurai with induction stoves

MADURAI: Acting on instructions from the social welfare department, officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) have purchased 156 induction stoves to tide over LPG shortage in anganwadi centres.

A total of 2,001 anganwadi centres function in Madurai district. Of this 1,500 centres are located in rural areas. Each anganwadi centre would be allotted four LPG cylinders a month. Officials have booked 176 LPG cylinders, of which 50% have arrived, sources said.

As a precautionary measure, however, ICDS staff recently purchased 156 induction stoves to be given to anganwadi centres if they run out of LPG.

ICDS Project Officer M Sheelasundari told TNIE that she received purchase instructions from the director of the social welfare and women empowerment department. The induction stoves were then purchased from its funds.

“Each child would be provided up to five multigrain kozhukattais in the morning and evening in addition to variety rice for lunch. In order to provide uninterrupted services, we are taking all measures. We also planning to purchase electric kettles. Anganwadi workers can boil eggs using kettles, and boil water to prepare dough for kozhukattai,” she said.

Further, she said LPG distributors in Thirumangalam did not accept cash for purchase of refill suspecting the workers were booking cylinders for themselves. The refills were released after the district collector’s intervention.