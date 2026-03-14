Aspirants cry foul over TN government's ‘hasty’ assistant professor appointments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin issuing appointment orders to just 11 selected assistant professors in five subjects on Friday has not gone down well with 42,000-strong pool of candidates who appeared for recruitment exams in December 2025.

Raising concerns about the transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, the aspirants alleged the appointments were made hastily in view of the upcoming election. “The government has made the appointments now in order to earn brownie points for the ruling party,” said a candidate.

The aspirants said interviews for History Education, Human Rights, Indian Culture and Tourism, Marine Biology, and Wildlife Biology subjects, which was initially scheduled for March 22 and 23, were preponed, and were conducted earlier this week.

Of the total 2,708 vacancies advertised for 48 subjects, a vast majority of candidates who wrote the exam at 195 centres are yet to get the call.