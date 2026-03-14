Boating ban in Nilgiris Pykara Lake

CHENNAI: Annoyed over lack of action by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) in conducting an expert inspection of Pykara Lake in the Nilgiris to assess sound pollution and water contamination caused by boating activities, a special bench of the Madras High Court on Friday temporarily stayed boating on the lake.

“We pass an interim injunction restraining the TTDC from operating motorised boats on Pykara Lake,” a bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said. The interim order will remain in force till April 17.

The court noted that the operation of motorised boats propelled by diesel and petrol will affect the natural habitat of flora and fauna and contaminate the lake water.

During the previous hearing, the bench had ordered the TTDC to engage an expert team drawn from the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and the Indian Institute for Soil and Water Conservation, Research Centre, in Ooty, to inspect the lake and submit a report. However, the corporation neither initiated steps for the inspection nor represented itself before the bench.