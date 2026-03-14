Boating ban in Nilgiris Pykara Lake

CHENNAI: Annoyed over lack of action by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) in conducting an expert inspection of Pykara Lake in the Nilgiris to assess sound pollution and water contamination caused by boating activities, a special bench of the Madras High Court on Friday temporarily stayed boating on the lake.
“We pass an interim injunction restraining the TTDC from operating motorised boats on Pykara Lake,” a bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said. The interim order will remain in force till April 17.
The court noted that the operation of motorised boats propelled by diesel and petrol will affect the natural habitat of flora and fauna and contaminate the lake water.
During the previous hearing, the bench had ordered the TTDC to engage an expert team drawn from the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History and the Indian Institute for Soil and Water Conservation, Research Centre, in Ooty, to inspect the lake and submit a report. However, the corporation neither initiated steps for the inspection nor represented itself before the bench.
The court directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Nilgiris to hand over copies of its order to the two research institutes so that an expert team could be formed to inspect the lake.
During a previous hearing, the TTDC had informed the court that it would take steps to gradually replace petrol outboard motor boats with electric ones for boating operations in the lake within a reasonable time, to ensure uninterrupted tourist services and adherence to environmental protection measures.
Tourists get attracted to high-speed boating: TTDC
The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) also stated that tourists visiting Pykara boat house are attracted to high-speed boating activities such as speed boats and jet skis.
Any sudden stoppage of the existing petrol-propelled outboard motor boats would cause disappointment among the tourists and lead to a significant reduction in visitor turnout, resulting in a huge loss of revenue.