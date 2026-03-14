CM Stalin lays foundation for water supply, school works

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Friday, laid foundation stone for water supply and sewage projects in Kodambakkam, Sholinganallur and Manali zones at a total cost of Rs 25.79 crore.

As per an official release, an overhead water tank and underground water tank will be constructed in Kamaraj Colony, Kodambakkam zone at a cost of Rs 7.2 crore. Similarly, an underground tank will be constructed and a main pipeline will be laid in Ezhil Nagar in Sholinganallur zone at Rs 8.55 crore. The works will be carried out by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water). Also, a sewage treatment plant will be constructed in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board apartment premises in Manali Pudhu Nagar at Rs 10.22 crore.

Moreover, the chief minister also laid foundation stones for school buildings in Kannagi Nagar, Semmencherry and Vivekanandar Street in Sholinganallur zone. A pickleball court and a gym will be established in Bhashyam Street in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone and Singaravelar Road in Teynampet zone.

“The CM inaugurated 35 completed works executed by the Directorate of Municipal Administration at a cost of Rs 177.17 crore, and nine completed projects implemented by the Directorate of Town Panchayats at Rs 32.23 crore,” the release added.

The projects inaugurated under the Directorate of Municipal Administration include facilities such as parks, bus stands, commercial complexes, classrooms, science parks, a modern garbage transfer station and drinking water distribution pipelines in several cities.

The CM also distributed keys for 28 new vehicles worth Rs 3.28 crore for official use by municipal corporations and municipalities.