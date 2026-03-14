Deal done, KMDK to contest in two seats on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol

CHENNAI: Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) was allotted two seats by the DMK for the upcoming Assembly election following talks held at Anna Arivalayam on Friday, sources said. A seat-sharing agreement was signed by DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin and KMDK’s general secretary ER Eswaran at the DMK headquarters. The KMDK had contested three seats under the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in the 2021 election, winning one seat. This time too, the party would contest two seats under the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, sources said, adding that it is likely to contest both the seats from western region of TN.

The ruling DMK, which began its seat-sharing talks on February 22, so far has finalised its seat sharing with the Congress allocating it 28 seats, MDMK four seats, and IUML, MMK and KDMK two seats each. However, long-time allies CPI, CPM, VCK and the new ally Premalatha Vijayakant’s DMDK and Kamal Haasan’s MNM are yet to finalise the number of seats they would contest as part of Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK. Meanwhile, on Friday, sidelined AIADMK leader Puhazenthi, who recently launched Puratchi ADMK, also visited Anna Arivalayam and extended his support to the DMK. The DMK has also called for a statewide protest against the union government on March 15 over the ‘shortage’ of cooking and domestic gas cylinders in the wake of escalating West Asia tension, a party release said.

The party has also called for its district secretaries’ meeting on March 16 to discuss poll-preparedness.