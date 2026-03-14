Drone survey report of 11 quarries in, field inspections to commence soon

MADURAI: The Department of Geology and Mining recently received the drone survey reports of 11 quarries, including seven in Kallanai village in Kallikudi taluk and four in Ponnamangalam village in Thirumangalam taluk, based on which ground surveys would be conducted to establish violations, official sources told TNIE.
The 11 quarries were assessed as part of the third phase of the drone surveys that covered 47 of the total 58 quarries across the district. An official from the mining and geology department, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, "We received drone survey reports for the 11 quarries recently. We will conduct ground surveys, which include mapping geological structures and identifying minerals, in comparison with the drone survey report, following which we will forward the report to the revenue department."
Based on the mining department's ground survey report, the revenue department would issue notices to quarry operators and impose penalties if violations were found, added the official.
Previously, the mining department had ordered the drone survey after intense protests from the district farmers, especially the residents and border security force personnel from Kallanai village, claiming rampant and illegal quarrying.
The residents had staged a protest inside their village for more than 100 days, and then in front of the collectorate. They had also petitioned Collector K J Praveen Kumar, accusing the quarry operators of repeatedly violating norms, destroying pathways of Kundaru, and encroaching panjami land.
The first phase of the drone survey covered six stone quarries in Thirumangalam taluk, of which five were found violating norms, and the respective quarry operators were penalised.
Of the five, one owner has moved the court, while the four others have paid the fine amount. In the second phase, the survey was conducted in two quarries in Katchaikatti village in Vadipatti taluk and three in the Kondayampatti area, where the NHAI's animal overpass construction is underway.
All five quarries were found violating norms, and a total penalty of Rs 15 crore was imposed. One of the owners has approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for waiver of penalty, while another has appealed to the collector.
Quarries in Madurai district
Taluk || No. of quarries
Vadipatti taluk || 10
Melur || 15
Kallikudi|| 10
Thirumangalam || 10
Peraiyur || 13