Drone survey report of 11 quarries in, field inspections to commence soon

MADURAI: The Department of Geology and Mining recently received the drone survey reports of 11 quarries, including seven in Kallanai village in Kallikudi taluk and four in Ponnamangalam village in Thirumangalam taluk, based on which ground surveys would be conducted to establish violations, official sources told TNIE.

The 11 quarries were assessed as part of the third phase of the drone surveys that covered 47 of the total 58 quarries across the district. An official from the mining and geology department, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, "We received drone survey reports for the 11 quarries recently. We will conduct ground surveys, which include mapping geological structures and identifying minerals, in comparison with the drone survey report, following which we will forward the report to the revenue department."

Based on the mining department's ground survey report, the revenue department would issue notices to quarry operators and impose penalties if violations were found, added the official.

Previously, the mining department had ordered the drone survey after intense protests from the district farmers, especially the residents and border security force personnel from Kallanai village, claiming rampant and illegal quarrying.