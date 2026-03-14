Give board exam answer sheet copies to students, orders TN info panel

CHENNAI: Even as the school board exams are ongoing in the state, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) has directed the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) to provide copies of students’ evaluated answer scripts, if they applied for the same under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and recommended that the government should digitise all answer scripts for electronic preservation.

In addition to digitisation, the commission recommended that evaluated answer sheets be preserved for six months, rather than the current three-month period.

Information Commissioner VPR Elamparithi issued the order based on the appeal filed by R Priyadarshini, presently a college student, who appeared for Class 12 exams in March 2023. She had filed an application under Section 6(1) of the RTI Act seeking certified copies of her answer scripts for Tamil, English, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Mathematics.