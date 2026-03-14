Government veterinary college students protest proposal to allow private colleges

NAMAKKAL/SALEM: Opposing the proposed move to allow private veterinary colleges in Tamil Nadu, students of the Government Veterinary College in Namakkal and Salem staged a sit-in protest, on Friday. Around 350 students of the college in Namakkal participated in the protest.

The Government Veterinary College and Research Institute in Namakkal offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses and attracts students from across the state.

Meanwhile, over 100 students of the Government Veterinary College and Research Institute at Thalaivasal in Salem district also held a protest, expressing their opposition to the proposal.

The students said Tamil Nadu has one of the strongest veterinary education systems in the country through the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), and allowing private veterinary colleges could affect the quality of veterinary education and employment opportunities.