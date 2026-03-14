Head constable dies as bikes collide in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A head constable of the Kancheepuram district police died in a road accident near Kancheepuram on Thursday after a bike collided with his two-wheeler on Thursday. He was on duty at the time of the accident.

Kanchi Taluk police identified the deceased as Kumaresan of Abdullahpuram village in Tiruvannamalai district. He was attached to the Kanchi Taluk police station. The police said the accident on the Arakkonam road occurred when he was trying to overtake a bus parked at a a stop near Periya Karumbur junction.

He was declared dead at a government hospital. The other biker is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and a probe is under way.