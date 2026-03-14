Madras HC quashes SHRC order in Lois Sofia case

Stating that an FIR is not an encyclopaedia and that the truth can be ascertained only during the course of investigation, the bench said the SHRC had “stretched its imagination beyond the facts and records placed before it” in concluding that Section 505(1)(b) of the IPC was included in the FIR at the instance of higher officials.

"Further, the minor discrepancy, even if it is there in documents, is a matter of trial and for the magistrate to decide. It is not for the SHRC to pre-conclude the issue. Ignoring its limits, the commission had conducted a parallel trial. The findings rendered by the commission regarding the merits of the complaint is per se illegal," it stated.

Therefore, we hold the impugned order passed by the SHRC is liable to be quashed, the bench said in the order.