Nurse suspended for staying at Kovai UPHC seeks action against AIADMK cadres

COIMBATORE: A urban health nurse from Vadavalli Health Sub-Centre, who was suspended for allegedly residing at the health centre, petitioned the city police commissioner on Friday, seeking legal action against AIADMK cadres who allegedly trespassed into her residence, recorded videos of the space and spread them online.

S Kanitha, wife of Shyam Sundar, a DMK functionary from Vadavalli in Coimbatore district, had been working at the Health Sub-Centre at VNR Nagar. Sundar, who was with the AIADMK, recently joined the DMK and the family was residing at the Health Sub-Centre building.

On March 8, a few people from the opposition parties raised concerns over the usage of the health sub-centre as their residence. They allegedly barged into the building, recorded videos and shared them on social media with the allegation that a DMK functionary had occupied the health centre building with his family.

Initially, officials refuted the charges, claiming there is a provision for health nurses to reside with their families in a part of the health centre.