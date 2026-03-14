Release Rs 3,112 cr pending under Jal Jeevan Mission, Stalin writes to PM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his immediate intervention for the release of Rs 3,112 crore due to Tamil Nadu under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He also sought approval and financial support for new drinking water schemes, including the Hogenakkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme, to ensure tap water connections to rural households.
The CM pointed out that under JJM, the state has provided Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to 1.12 crore households, covering 90% of its 1.25 crore rural homes. While welcoming the union government’s decision to extend and enhance the JJM’s outlay, the CM underscored that, despite the best performance, the centre has released only Rs 5,914 crore as its share, leaving a pending balance of Rs 3,112 crore.
Stalin also recalled that although Rs 2,434 crore was allocated to Tamil Nadu in 2024-25, only Rs 732 crore has been released, and no fund has been received since September 2024. To sustain ongoing works, the state government has already advanced Rs 2,550 crore from its own resources.
Hence, Stalin requested that the PM intervene to ensure the immediate release of the pending funds. The CM also highlighted the Hogenekkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme, proposed with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assistance, which was approved by the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on June 15, 2023, at a cost of Rs 8,428 crore, including a GOI share of Rs 2,283 crore.
He said the state had begun preparatory work, but the centre recently indicated that assistance cannot be given pending approval for the extension of the JJM. He also cautioned that the withdrawal of support would affect drinking water prospects in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. Stalin also sought approval for 10 new Multi-Village Schemes worth Rs 7,590 crore under JJM 2.0, to achieve full rural coverage.