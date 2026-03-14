Revamped Ukkadam bus terminus inaugurated by CM Stalin

Passenger amenities have also been enhanced with waiting areas that can seat 60 people, two dedicated breastfeeding rooms for mothers, public Wi-Fi and mobile charging facilities. The bus stand has been equipped with a digital announcement system and real-time bus monitoring. For improved safety and accessibility, the premises now include barrier-free access for persons with disabilities and around 30 CCTV cameras connected to a central monitoring room and emergency response system.

Stalin also inaugurated two Chief Minister's Reading Centres (Muthalvar Padaippagam) in Coimbatore —at Gandhi Managar and Jeeva Nagar. Each centre has been established at a cost of Rs 3.36 crore.

These centres are designed as learning and preparation hubs for students and job aspirants. They house more than 48,000 books and training halls for competitive exam preparation have also been set up.

City officials visited the newly opened centres to review the facilities and interact with students.

Apart from these projects, the CM also inaugurated Phase one of the Western Ring Project, from Mylkal to Madampatti in Coimbatore, established at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The 11.8 km stretch runs through Madukkarai, Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam and Madampatti.