Road caves in as UGD pipeline ruptured, tipper truck trapped

COIMBATORE: A tipper truck became stuck on the Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur main road in Ward 95 of Coimbatore South zone on Friday after a sudden rupture of an underground drainage pipeline caused a crater in the road.

According to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials, the incident occurred when the pipeline burst beneath the road surface, causing water to gush out forcefully and weaken the ground. The sudden collapse created a deep crater, trapping the tipper truck.

Civic officials confirmed that the damaged pipeline had been recently installed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board as part of the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur underground drainage (UGD) project.

"A large volume of water escaped after the pipeline burst due to pressure issues and water backlogging. The flow weakened the road surface, which led to the formation of the crater," a senior CCMC official told TNIE.

Traffic movement along the stretch was temporarily diverted to facilitate the recovery and repair works. Officials said the restoration work is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by Saturday.