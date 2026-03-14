Sasikala's AIPMMK to contest TN Assembly polls on 'coconut grove' symbol

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala, confidante of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Friday announced her party will be called Anaithinthiya Puratchithalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPMMK) and it will contest polls on the ‘coconut grove’ symbol.

Sasikala had introduced the party flag on February 24 during the birth anniversary celebrations of J Jayalalithaa at Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram.

Recalling that MG Ramachandran had become a member of a political party registered by one of his loyalists and continued his political journey, Sasikala said, “Similarly, I too joined a political party launched by a loyalist of MGR and Jayalalithaa.”

Asked whether the AIPMMK would form an alliance, Sasikala replied in the affirmative. “The Coconut Grove symbol itself implies that we will stand together, and that a single tree cannot become a grove. The AIPMMK will contest the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Our party will align with like-minded parties,” she said.

Two days ago, Sasikala called on PMK founder S Ramadoss and held detailed discussions with him. However, she did not divulge details of the meeting.

Incidentally, TMC led by G K Vasan was allotted the Coconut Grove symbol in the 2016 Assembly polls.