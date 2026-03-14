Thoothukudi rape case: TN government told to submit case diary in three days

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report and also the case diary of the investigation in the death case of a 17-year-old girl in Thoothukudi before March 16.

A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the direction while hearing an urgent petition filed by K Mareeshwari of Thoothukudi seeking CBI investigation, compensation among others. The petitioner also sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the court to investigate the case and also appoint a retired judge of the court to monitor it.

Additional Advocate General M Ajmal Khan submitted that murder charges and provisions of SC/ST Act have been included in the case and that Thoothukudi SP has constituted 10 special teams to nab the assailants.

Highlighting the case was proceeding in the right direction, he submitted that the police inspector who mishandled the case was also transferred.