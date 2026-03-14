Tiruchy MGMGH experiments with alternative cooking methods to reduce dependence on LPG.

TIRUCHY: The kitchen at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has begun experimenting with alternative cooking methods to reduce dependence on LPG and ensure a steady food supply for patients, even as the hospital currently has adequate gas stock.

MGMGH on Friday carried out a trial run of two electric coil stoves developed in-house for cooking, which will be used regularly from Saturday after receiving clearance from the assistant executive engineer of PWD. Industrial electric cooking pans are also used in the kitchen to make dosa and chapathis.

Plans are underway to procure an electric rice-boiling unit, which could further ease pressure on LPG consumption in the large-scale kitchen. Firewood has also been kept ready as a contingency measure, sources said.

Hospital officials said the central kitchen prepares around 4,300 meals a day for inpatients -- 1,450 meals each in morning, afternoon and night. Despite disruption in LPG supply in parts of the district, the menu for inpatients has not been altered as yet.

"At present, the hospital kitchen and hostels of KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College together have 31 LPG cylinders in stock. On average, we use three to four cylinders a day, and the available stock should be sufficient for now," said Dean S Kumaravel. He added that the hospital has begun introducing alternative cooking arrangements so that dependence on LPG could be reduced if the disruption continued.